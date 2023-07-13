OTIS’s 2023 Market Dance: Up 13.28% – Time to Invest?

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.89%. The price of OTIS increased 3.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.34%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) current stock price is $88.71. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $89.43 after opening at $88.20. The stock’s lowest point was $87.25 before it closed at $87.43.

Otis Worldwide Corporation’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $90.11 on 06/30/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $62.49 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of OTIS Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Otis Worldwide Corporation’s current trading price is -1.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.96%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $62.49 and $90.11. The shares of the Industrials sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 2.5 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 1.85 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.21% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.46B and boasts a workforce of 69000 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Otis Worldwide Corporation

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Otis Worldwide Corporation as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 84.15, with a change in price of +4.14. Similarly, Otis Worldwide Corporation recorded 1,846,793 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.90%.

OTIS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Otis Worldwide Corporation over the last 50 days is presently at 87.36%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 73.63%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 56.62% and 46.70%, respectively.