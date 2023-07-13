Ocean Power Technologies Inc. Inc. (OPTT) Price Performance: The Role of Share Buybacks and Stock Splits

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 34.95%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -15.05%. The price of OPTT decreased -2.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.15%.

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) current stock price is $0.61. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.65 after opening at $0.61. The stock’s lowest point was $0.58 before it closed at $0.64.

The stock market performance of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1.49 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.44, recorded on 01/03/23.

52-week price history of OPTT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Ocean Power Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -59.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.05%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.44 and $1.49. The Industrials sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.72 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (OPTT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 33.46M and boasts a workforce of 54 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5542, with a change in price of -0.0127. Similarly, Ocean Power Technologies Inc. recorded 140,314 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.05%.

OPTT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPTT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OPTT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Ocean Power Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 66.74%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 42.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 51.68% and 51.15%, respectively.