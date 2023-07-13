NRXP’s Stock Market Odyssey: A Year of Growth, Decline, and Resilience

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -65.68%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -67.16%. The price of NRXP leaped by -25.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -20.62%.

Currently, the stock price of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) is $0.38. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.47 after opening at $0.445. The stock touched a low of $0.3611 before closing at $0.44.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $1.54 on 11/29/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.41 on 07/12/23.

52-week price history of NRXP Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -75.26% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -7.30%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.41 and $1.54. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.94 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.3 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRXP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 31.21M and boasts a workforce of 2 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6556, with a change in price of -0.6890. Similarly, NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 262,485 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -64.39%.

NRXP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the past 50 days is 2.37%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 10.53%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 22.46% and 26.57%, respectively, over the past 20 days.