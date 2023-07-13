Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Matador Resources Company’s current trading price is -27.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.80%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $41.17 and $73.78. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.37 million over the last 3 months.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) stock is currently valued at $53.85. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $54.55 after opening at $54.48. The stock briefly dropped to $53.30 before ultimately closing at $53.84.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Matador Resources Company’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $73.78 on 11/07/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $41.17 on 07/14/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.27B and boasts a workforce of 360 employees.

Matador Resources Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Matador Resources Company as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.47, with a change in price of -9.94. Similarly, Matador Resources Company recorded 1,499,989 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.58%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MTDR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.36.

MTDR Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Matador Resources Company over the last 50 days is 94.40%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 89.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 90.99% and 80.73%, respectively.

MTDR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -5.92%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.39%. The price of MTDR increased 6.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.88%.