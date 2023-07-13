LESL’s Market Quandary: Decoding the Ups and Downs of 2023

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.98% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -25.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of LESL has leaped by -5.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.41%.

The stock of Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) is currently priced at $9.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $10.32 after opening at $10.15. The day’s lowest price was $9.6597 before the stock closed at $10.21.

In terms of market performance, Leslie’s Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.12 on 02/02/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $9.02 on 05/25/23.

52-week price history of LESL Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Leslie’s Inc.’s current trading price is -42.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.25%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $9.02 and $17.12. The trading volume for the Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares reached about 3.5 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 3.56 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.75B and boasts a workforce of 4200 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.80, with a change in price of -4.13. Similarly, Leslie’s Inc. recorded 3,401,004 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -29.71%.

LESL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Leslie’s Inc. over the last 50 days is 28.06%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 46.34%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 58.94% and 46.44%, respectively.