JAGX’s Stock Market Adventure: -92.04% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -92.04%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -92.31%. The price of JAGX decreased -20.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.45%.

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) stock is currently valued at $0.52. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.5776 after opening at $0.55. The stock briefly dropped to $0.49 before ultimately closing at $0.54.

In terms of market performance, Jaguar Health Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $26.92 on 07/26/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $0.43 on 06/26/23.

52-week price history of JAGX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Jaguar Health Inc.’s current trading price is -98.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.07%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.43 and $26.92. The Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.61 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.66 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Jaguar Health Inc. (JAGX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.65M and boasts a workforce of 60 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8773, with a change in price of -2.8012. Similarly, Jaguar Health Inc. recorded 2,527,190 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -84.37%.

JAGX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for JAGX stands at 4.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.36.

JAGX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Jaguar Health Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 11.80%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 31.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.75% and 36.29%, respectively.