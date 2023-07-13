ISRG’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 27.80%. The price of ISRG fallen by 10.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.04%.

Currently, the stock price of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) is $346.79. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $348.63 after opening at $342.88. The stock touched a low of $341.4545 before closing at $347.59.

Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $348.63 on 07/13/23, with the lowest value being $180.07 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of ISRG Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Intuitive Surgical Inc.’s current trading price is -0.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.59%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $180.07 and $348.63. The Healthcare sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 0.76 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.6 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 121.37B and boasts a workforce of 12120 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Intuitive Surgical Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 286.03, with a change in price of +107.70. Similarly, Intuitive Surgical Inc. recorded 1,560,574 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +44.85%.

ISRG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ISRG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ISRG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Intuitive Surgical Inc. over the last 50 days is at 96.70%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.33%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.98% and 87.56%, respectively.