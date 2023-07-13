International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current trading price is -36.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.58%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $75.18 and $129.20. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.52 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.97 million over the last three months.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) currently has a stock price of $81.63. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $82.27 after opening at $81.48. The lowest recorded price for the day was $81.37 before it closed at $80.44.

The stock market performance of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $129.20 on 08/08/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $75.18, recorded on 06/23/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.07% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.67B and boasts a workforce of 24600 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 86.53, with a change in price of -15.22. Similarly, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. recorded 1,936,886 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.72%.

How IFF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IFF stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

IFF Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.91%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 90.97%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 80.76% and 66.27%, respectively.

IFF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -22.14%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -26.70%. Over the last 30 days, the price of IFF has fallen by 4.33%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.87%.