InspireMD Inc. Inc. (NSPR) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 292.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 185.59%. The price of NSPR fallen by 99.41% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 42.80%.

Currently, the stock price of InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) is $3.37. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.37 after opening at $2.68. The stock touched a low of $2.5508 before closing at $2.30.

InspireMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.88 on 07/12/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.81 on 11/10/22.

52-week price history of NSPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. InspireMD Inc.’s current trading price is 17.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 317.91%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.81 and $2.88. The shares of the Healthcare sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.26 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.1 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 209.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.41M and boasts a workforce of 56 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.53, with a change in price of +2.09. Similarly, InspireMD Inc. recorded 84,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +163.24%.

NSPR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NSPR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NSPR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for InspireMD Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 100.00%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 100.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 65.52% and 56.55%, respectively.