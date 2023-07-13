Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s current trading price is -29.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $17.67 and $26.95. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.36 million over the last 3 months.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) stock is currently valued at $19.01. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $19.2999 after opening at $19.23. The stock briefly dropped to $18.96 before ultimately closing at $18.96.

In terms of market performance, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $26.95 on 07/18/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $17.67 on 05/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.30B and boasts a workforce of 583 employees.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.29, with a change in price of -1.83. Similarly, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated recorded 2,733,812 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.78%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HR stands at 0.74. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.74.

HR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 50.57%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 54.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 48.67% and 42.63% respectively.

HR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -1.35%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -8.47%. The price of HR decreased -3.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.45%.