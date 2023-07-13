Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Harley-Davidson Inc.’s current trading price is -31.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 15.98%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $30.75 and $51.77. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.69 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.78 million observed over the last three months.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) currently has a stock price of $35.67. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $36.67 after opening at $36.40. The lowest recorded price for the day was $35.695 before it closed at $35.87.

Harley-Davidson Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $51.77 on 02/02/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $30.75 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.15B and boasts a workforce of 6300 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Harley-Davidson Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 37.05, with a change in price of -12.12. Similarly, Harley-Davidson Inc. recorded 1,825,640 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.35%.

How HOG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HOG stands at 2.32. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.71.

HOG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Harley-Davidson Inc. over the past 50 days is 82.06%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 72.74%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.52% and 74.87%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HOG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.46%. Over the last 30 days, the price of HOG has fallen by 7.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.66%.