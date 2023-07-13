Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Genworth Financial Inc.’s current trading price is -12.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 63.37%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.44 and $6.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.76 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.74 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) is currently priced at $5.62. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $5.72 after opening at $5.70. The day’s lowest price was $5.59 before the stock closed at $5.63.

Genworth Financial Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $6.40 on 02/15/23 and the lowest value was $3.44 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genworth Financial Inc. (GNW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.58B and boasts a workforce of 2500 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.50, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, Genworth Financial Inc. recorded 3,959,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.19%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNW stands at 0.22. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.22.

GNW Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Genworth Financial Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.86%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 88.76%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.09% and 76.69% respectively.

GNW Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 6.24% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 10.85%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GNW has leaped by -1.40%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.84%.