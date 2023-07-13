Fresh Vine Wine Inc.: Buy, Hold, or Sell? Analysts Weigh In Amid Market Challenges

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) current stock price is $0.52. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.65 after opening at $0.37. The stock’s lowest point was $0.37 before it closed at $0.40.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.72 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.21, recorded on 06/21/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of VINE Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s current trading price is -85.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 143.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.21 and $3.72. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Defensive sector, recorded a trading volume of around 7.92 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 24.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.29M and boasts a workforce of 8 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5533, with a change in price of -0.6290. Similarly, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. recorded 1,493,512 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -54.70%.

VINE Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VINE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VINE Stock Stochastic Average

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 50.65%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.65%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 35.74% and 31.54%, respectively.

VINE Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -46.78%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -43.37%. The price of VINE increased 10.62% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.54%.