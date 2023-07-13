EXPE: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 36.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 26.44%. The price of EXPE increased 7.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.78%.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) current stock price is $119.66. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $119.00 after opening at $118.69. The stock’s lowest point was $115.73 before it closed at $116.04.

The market performance of Expedia Group Inc. has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $124.95 on 02/02/23, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $82.39, recorded on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of EXPE Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Expedia Group Inc.’s current trading price is -4.23% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.24%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $82.39 and $124.95. The shares of the Consumer Cyclical sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.88 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 2.59 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 33.94% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.75B and boasts a workforce of 16500 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Expedia Group Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Expedia Group Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 99.92, with a change in price of +8.16. Similarly, Expedia Group Inc. recorded 2,539,749 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.32%.

EXPE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EXPE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.41.

EXPE Stock Stochastic Average

Expedia Group Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 99.25%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.54%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.13% and 90.73%, respectively.