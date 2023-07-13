EVgo Inc. (EVGO) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. EVgo Inc.’s current trading price is -66.09% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.35%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.45 and $12.65 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.83 million over the last three months.

The stock price for EVgo Inc. (EVGO) currently stands at $4.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $4.57 after starting at $4.54. The stock’s lowest price was $4.26 before closing at $4.41.

EVgo Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.65 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.45 on 06/23/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -34.90% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.26B and boasts a workforce of 292 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.32, with a change in price of -2.55. Similarly, EVgo Inc. recorded 3,206,905 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.28%.

EVGO Stock Stochastic Average

EVgo Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 27.72%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 71.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.10% and 75.71%, respectively.

EVGO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -4.03%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 10.85%. The price of EVGO fallen by 11.72% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.39%.