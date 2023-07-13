ESPR’s 52-Week Rollercoaster: From $1.12 to $8.87 – What’s Next for Investors?

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) current stock price is $1.52. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $1.68 after opening at $1.62. The stock’s lowest point was $1.5794 before it closed at $1.66.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.87 on 12/07/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.12 on 04/26/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of ESPR Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -82.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $1.12 and $8.87. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.12 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 152.04M and boasts a workforce of 199 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.1535, with a change in price of -4.0450. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,641,263 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -72.75%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 49.61%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 63.37%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.21% and 85.24%, respectively.

ESPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -75.60%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.06%. The price of ESPR increased 23.57% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.10%.