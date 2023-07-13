Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current trading price is -46.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.16 and $17.00 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.47 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.68 million over the last three months.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) stock is currently valued at $9.14. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $9.385 after opening at $9.26. The stock briefly dropped to $9.13 before ultimately closing at $8.96.

Cushman & Wakefield plc ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $17.00 on 07/29/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.16 on 05/09/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.03B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Cushman & Wakefield plc: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Cushman & Wakefield plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.61, with a change in price of -5.80. Similarly, Cushman & Wakefield plc recorded 2,556,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -38.82%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CWK stands at 2.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

CWK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Cushman & Wakefield plc’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 66.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 88.31%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 74.95% and 60.76%, respectively.

CWK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -26.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -28.82%. The price of CWK increased 0.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.72%.