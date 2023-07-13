Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s current trading price is -10.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 141.97%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.20 and $19.46. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.73 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.18 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $17.41. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $17.23 after opening at $17.10. The stock touched a low of $16.735 before closing at $16.88.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $19.46 on 02/14/23, and the lowest price during that time was $7.20, recorded on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 103.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.47B and boasts a workforce of 438 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.49, with a change in price of +7.22. Similarly, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd recorded 2,115,745 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +70.78%.

How CRDO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CRDO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CRDO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd over the past 50 days is 86.11%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 50.15%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 37.46% and 30.24%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CRDO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 30.02%. The price of CRDO fallen by 1.99% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.34%.