CNSL’s Financial Health: Exploring Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio of 1.79

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) currently has a stock price of $4.19. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.2974 after opening at $3.72. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.70 before it closed at $3.61.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $7.56 on 08/02/22, with the lowest value being $2.10 on 03/27/23.

52-week price history of CNSL Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -44.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.52%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $2.10 and $7.56. The Communication Services sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.28 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.63 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 44.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 468.11M and boasts a workforce of 3200 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.41, with a change in price of -0.20. Similarly, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. recorded 669,608 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.56%.

CNSL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNSL stands at 3.27. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.25.

CNSL Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. over the past 50 days is 88.42%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 85.82%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 40.57% and 35.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CNSL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 17.04%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CNSL has fallen by 14.17%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 11.14%.