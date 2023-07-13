Chegg Inc. (CHGG) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Chegg Inc.’s current trading price is -68.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.82%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $8.55 and $30.05. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.54 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 4.79 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is $9.39. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $9.40 after opening at $9.37. It dipped to a low of $9.09 before ultimately closing at $9.17.

The market performance of Chegg Inc. has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $30.05 on 12/02/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $8.55, recorded on 06/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Chegg Inc. (CHGG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -44.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 1953 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Chegg Inc.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Chegg Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 13.13, with a change in price of -7.80. Similarly, Chegg Inc. recorded 3,968,470 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -45.38%.

How CHGG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CHGG stands at 1.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.18.

CHGG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Chegg Inc. over the past 50 days is 8.97%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 33.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 24.33% and 18.46%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

CHGG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -62.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -62.50%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CHGG has leaped by -10.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.68%.