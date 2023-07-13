Campbell Soup Company’s Mixed Bag: Down -17.93% in 6 Months, Down -0.28% in 30 Days

The stock of Campbell Soup Company (CPB) is currently priced at $45.92. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $46.36 after opening at $46.34. The day’s lowest price was $45.62 before the stock closed at $46.20.

Campbell Soup Company experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $57.78 on 12/28/22 and the lowest value was $44.76 on 06/28/23.

52-week price history of CPB Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Campbell Soup Company’s current trading price is -20.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2.59%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $44.76 to $57.78. In the Consumer Defensive sector, the Campbell Soup Company’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.83B and boasts a workforce of 14700 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Campbell Soup Company

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Campbell Soup Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 51.72, with a change in price of -5.03. Similarly, Campbell Soup Company recorded 2,466,080 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.87%.

Examining CPB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CPB stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

CPB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Campbell Soup Company over the last 50 days is 11.28%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 57.43%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 61.47% and 52.80%, respectively.

CPB Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant loss of -19.08% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -17.93%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CPB has leaped by -0.28%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.13%.