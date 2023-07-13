Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -80.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.13 and $1.17 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.51 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 3.58 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) is $0.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.2377 after an opening price of $0.2377. The stock briefly fell to $0.22 before ending the session at $0.24.

Benitec Biopharma Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.17 on 07/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.13 on 10/25/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (BNTC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.15% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.07M and boasts a workforce of 18 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2337, with a change in price of -0.0031. Similarly, Benitec Biopharma Inc. recorded 2,312,006 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -1.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BNTC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BNTC Stock Stochastic Average

Benitec Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 17.79%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.79%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.19% and 21.29%, respectively.

BNTC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 33.12% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.23%. The price of BNTC leaped by -2.75% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.49%.