Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Ares Capital Corporation’s current trading price is -6.85% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.51 and $20.69. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.91 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) currently stands at $19.27. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $19.31 after starting at $19.23. The stock’s lowest price was $19.19 before closing at $19.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ares Capital Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $20.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $16.51 on 10/03/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.76% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.49B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.52, with a change in price of -0.42. Similarly, Ares Capital Corporation recorded 3,198,956 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.13%.

ARCC Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Ares Capital Corporation over the last 50 days is 97.75%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.93%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 92.34% and 89.65%, respectively.

ARCC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 4.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.66%. The price of ARCC fallen by 0.84% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.17%.