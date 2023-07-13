Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Analog Devices Inc.’s current trading price is -1.44% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 46.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $133.48 and $198.24. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.94 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.43 million observed over the last three months.

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) current stock price is $195.40. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $196.05 after opening at $193.41. The stock’s lowest point was $192.575 before it closed at $190.95.

Analog Devices Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $198.24 on 04/04/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $133.48 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 98.44B and boasts a workforce of 24450 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Analog Devices Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating Analog Devices Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 185.96, with a change in price of -0.78. Similarly, Analog Devices Inc. recorded 3,431,767 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.40%.

How ADI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADI stands at 0.19. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.18.

ADI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Analog Devices Inc. over the past 50 days is 96.68%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 91.37%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 71.26% and 56.41%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

ADI Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.12%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 16.94%. The price of ADI increased 7.09% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.84%.