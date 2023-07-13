Amyris Inc. (AMRS) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Amyris Inc.’s current trading price is -78.40% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 90.15%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.55 and $4.86. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Basic Materials reached around 2.15 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.8 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Amyris Inc. (AMRS) is $1.05. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.17 after opening at $1.17. It dipped to a low of $1.04 before ultimately closing at $1.14.

In terms of market performance, Amyris Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $4.86 on 09/15/22, while the lowest value was $0.55 on 05/16/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Amyris Inc. (AMRS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.70% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 356.14M and boasts a workforce of 1598 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Amyris Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Amyris Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0518, with a change in price of -0.5600. Similarly, Amyris Inc. recorded 4,723,937 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -34.78%.

AMRS Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Amyris Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 64.83%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 40.76%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.46% and 51.78%, respectively.

AMRS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -31.37% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -28.08%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMRS has leaped by -16.67%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.87%.