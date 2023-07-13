AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. AMTD Digital Inc.’s current trading price is -99.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.10 and $2555.30. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.25 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.38 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is $6.70. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $7.00 after opening at $6.98. The stock touched a low of $6.60 before closing at $6.92.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.25B and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.04, with a change in price of -2.10. Similarly, AMTD Digital Inc. recorded 1,539,985 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -23.86%.

How HKD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HKD stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

HKD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. over the past 50 days is 33.71%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 44.78%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 54.73% and 48.99%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -33.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -54.97%. The price of HKD fallen by 2.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.40%.