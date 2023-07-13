Alamos Gold Inc.: Analyzing AGI Stock Trends

The stock price for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) currently stands at $12.69. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $12.76 after starting at $12.12. The stock’s lowest price was $12.12 before closing at $11.93.

In terms of market performance, Alamos Gold Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.12 on 05/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $6.35 on 09/26/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of AGI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Alamos Gold Inc.’s current trading price is -10.13% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 99.84%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $6.35 to $14.12. In the Basic Materials sector, the Alamos Gold Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 4.11 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.68 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.68B and boasts a workforce of 1840 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.06, with a change in price of +2.33. Similarly, Alamos Gold Inc. recorded 3,083,311 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.49%.

Examining AGI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AGI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AGI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Alamos Gold Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 48.28%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 92.39%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 58.48% and 38.83% respectively.

AGI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 18.71%. The price of AGI fallen by 2.67% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.46%.