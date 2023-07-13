Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Aemetis Inc.’s current trading price is -24.32% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 650.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.16 and $11.50. The company, active in the Energy sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.19 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 1.29 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is $8.70. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $8.87 after opening at $8.20. It dipped to a low of $8.01 before ultimately closing at $8.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Aemetis Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $11.50 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.16 on 05/04/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 284.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 294.41M and boasts a workforce of 167 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Aemetis Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Aemetis Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.87, with a change in price of +3.77. Similarly, Aemetis Inc. recorded 1,055,974 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +76.47%.

AMTX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aemetis Inc. over the last 50 days is at 97.80%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 94.91%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.85% and 91.64%, respectively.

AMTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 119.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 113.24%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMTX has fallen by 31.22%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.40%.