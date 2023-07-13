Advance Auto Parts Inc.: -66.67% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) currently stands at $70.75. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $71.55 after starting at $71.26. The stock’s lowest price was $70.48 before closing at $70.12.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $212.25 on 08/16/22 and the lowest value was $63.56 on 06/09/23.

52-week price history of AAP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s current trading price is -66.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.31%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $63.56 and $212.25. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.7 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 2.47 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.09% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.24B and boasts a workforce of 40000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Advance Auto Parts Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 23 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 108.70, with a change in price of -80.54. Similarly, Advance Auto Parts Inc. recorded 2,174,490 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -53.24%.

Examining AAP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AAP stands at 0.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.68.

AAP Stock Stochastic Average

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 11.28%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 85.17%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.54% and 73.59%, respectively.

AAP Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -51.88%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -53.53%. The price of AAP fallen by 11.28% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.58%.