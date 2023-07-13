Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s current trading price is -10.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 142.58%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $14.02 and $38.21 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.78 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.78 million over the last three months.

At present, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has a stock price of $34.01. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $36.44 after an opening price of $36.26. The day’s lowest price was $35.29, and it closed at $35.30.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $38.21 on 06/30/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $14.02 on 09/01/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.85% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.77B and boasts a workforce of 7200 employees.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Abercrombie & Fitch Co. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 28.71, with a change in price of +3.93. Similarly, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. recorded 1,720,901 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.06%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ANF stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

ANF Stock Stochastic Average

Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.59%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.18%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.91% and 35.94%, respectively.

ANF Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 48.45%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 22.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ANF has leaped by -1.10%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.25%.