A Closer Look at DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) Stock Gains

The present stock price for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) is $41.36. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $41.38 after an opening price of $39.64. The stock briefly fell to $39.40 before ending the session at $38.89.

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $39.87 on 07/12/23 and the lowest value was $20.38 on 01/06/23.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of DV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is 3.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.94%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $20.38 and $39.87. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.41 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.31 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. (DV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.27% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.93B and boasts a workforce of 348 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 31.10, with a change in price of +13.04. Similarly, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc. recorded 1,375,997 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.05%.

Examining DV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DV stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

DV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, DoubleVerify Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 99.87%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 99.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.27% and 80.46%, respectively.

DV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 88.34% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 80.53%. The price of DV fallen by 14.41% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 6.63%.