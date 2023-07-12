Vornado Realty Trust’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

Currently, the stock price of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) is $19.10. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $19.16 after opening at $18.71. The stock touched a low of $18.37 before closing at $19.15.

The market performance of Vornado Realty Trust has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $30.90 on 08/12/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $12.31, recorded on 05/17/23.

52-week price history of VNO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vornado Realty Trust’s current trading price is -38.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.16%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $12.31 and $30.90. The Real Estate sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 4.01 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 21.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.52B and boasts a workforce of 3146 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Vornado Realty Trust

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Vornado Realty Trust as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 6 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.83, with a change in price of -4.27. Similarly, Vornado Realty Trust recorded 4,243,417 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.27%.

VNO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VNO stands at 1.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.84.

VNO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vornado Realty Trust over the past 50 days is 90.29%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 86.41%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 91.93% and 90.36%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VNO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -8.22%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -9.86%. The price of VNO fallen by 23.78% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.29%.