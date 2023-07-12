Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Vivakor Inc.’s current trading price is -52.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 76.33%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.81 and $3.00. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 0.56 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 15410.0 over the last three months.

The current stock price for Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) is $1.43. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $1.43 after opening at $1.1099. It dipped to a low of $1.078 before ultimately closing at $1.09.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Vivakor Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.00 on 08/25/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.81, recorded on 11/23/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Vivakor Inc. (VIVK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 27.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.05M and boasts a workforce of 10 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.1508, with a change in price of +0.3300. Similarly, Vivakor Inc. recorded 22,488 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.00%.

How VIVK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VIVK stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.85.

VIVK Stock Stochastic Average

Vivakor Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 100.00%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 100.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.19% and 29.74%, respectively.

VIVK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 39.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 40.20%. Over the past 30 days, the price of VIVK has fallen by 30.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.44%.