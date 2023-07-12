Vertiv Holdings Co’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has a current stock price of $25.31. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $25.59 after opening at $25.31. The stock’s low for the day was $25.19, and it eventually closed at $25.38.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $25.50 on 07/11/23, and the lowest price during that time was $8.12, recorded on 07/14/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of VRT Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Vertiv Holdings Co’s current trading price is -0.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 211.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $8.12 and $25.50. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 5.08 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 101.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.39B and boasts a workforce of 27000 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.85, with a change in price of +9.68. Similarly, Vertiv Holdings Co recorded 4,478,222 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +61.93%.

VRT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VRT stands at 2.05. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.04.

VRT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Vertiv Holdings Co over the past 50 days is 97.53%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 93.87%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 94.64% and 90.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

VRT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price gain of 85.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 79.25%. The price of VRT fallen by 22.98% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.77%.