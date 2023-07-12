Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) Stock: Navigating Drops and Gains

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Vertex Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -55.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 26.21%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.15 and $14.64. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.07 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.31 million over the last 3 months.

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) stock is currently valued at $6.50. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $6.82 after opening at $6.71. The stock briefly dropped to $6.435 before ultimately closing at $6.65.

In terms of market performance, Vertex Energy Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $14.64 on 08/08/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.15 on 06/22/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vertex Energy Inc. (VTNR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -27.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 567.00M and boasts a workforce of 497 employees.

Vertex Energy Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Vertex Energy Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.57, with a change in price of -1.52. Similarly, Vertex Energy Inc. recorded 2,746,499 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.95%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VTNR stands at 1.06. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.01.

VTNR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Vertex Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 47.20%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 80.84%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 91.39% and 81.19% respectively.

VTNR Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 4.84%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 5.01%. The price of VTNR increased 5.18% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.17%.