UTime Limited (UTME) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. UTime Limited’s current trading price is -23.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 298.46%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.65 and $3.40. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.19 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.64 million observed over the last three months.

UTime Limited (UTME) has a current stock price of $2.59. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $2.83 after opening at $2.00. The stock’s low for the day was $1.97, and it eventually closed at $2.01.

UTime Limited’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $3.40 on 06/15/23, with the lowest value being $0.65 on 04/28/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

UTime Limited (UTME) has experienced a quarterly rise of 223.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.61M and boasts a workforce of 384 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.31, with a change in price of +1.59. Similarly, UTime Limited recorded 420,849 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +159.00%.

How UTME’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UTME stands at 0.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

UTME Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of UTime Limited over the last 50 days is at 70.55%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 43.75%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 17.38% and 12.52%, respectively.

UTME Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 190.20% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 159.00%. The price of UTME fallen by 10.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 18.81%.