Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Unique Fabricating Inc.’s current trading price is -82.22% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.43%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.14 and $1.35. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.86 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 5.41 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) is $0.24. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.28 after an opening price of $0.22. The stock briefly fell to $0.20 before ending the session at $0.21.

Unique Fabricating Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $1.35 on 08/09/22 and the lowest value was $0.14 on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Unique Fabricating Inc. (UFAB) has experienced a quarterly rise of 37.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.75M and boasts a workforce of 915 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2381, with a change in price of -0.5605. Similarly, Unique Fabricating Inc. recorded 3,492,964 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -70.02%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UFAB stands at 5.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

UFAB Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Unique Fabricating Inc. over the last 50 days is 15.50%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 50.19%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.43% and 22.11%, respectively.

UFAB Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -56.48% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -59.82%. The price of UFAB leaped by -3.03% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 13.91%.