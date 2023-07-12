The WOLF Stock Puzzle: Unraveling Wolfspeed Inc.’s Fluctuating Performance

The current stock price for Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) is $64.68. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $65.36 after opening at $65.06. It dipped to a low of $62.59 before ultimately closing at $64.62.

Wolfspeed Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $125.48 on 09/21/22, with the lowest value being $39.02 on 05/12/23.

52-week price history of WOLF Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Wolfspeed Inc.’s current trading price is -48.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 65.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $39.02 and $125.48. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 3.14 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 3.39 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.45B and boasts a workforce of 4017 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wolfspeed Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Wolfspeed Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 57.11, with a change in price of -16.24. Similarly, Wolfspeed Inc. recorded 2,960,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -20.07%.

WOLF Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WOLF stands at 1.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.78.

WOLF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wolfspeed Inc. over the last 50 days is at 83.83%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 75.85%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.07% and 67.06%, respectively.

WOLF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The metric has seen a significant loss of -6.32% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -8.35%. Over the past 30 days, the price of WOLF has fallen by 20.83%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 13.99%.