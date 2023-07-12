The Vita Coco Company Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) is $24.48. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $25.50 after opening at $25.32. The stock touched a low of $23.92 before closing at $25.43.

In terms of market performance, The Vita Coco Company Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $29.70 on 06/15/23, while the lowest value was $7.39 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of COCO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. The Vita Coco Company Inc.’s current trading price is -17.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 231.26%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $7.39 and $29.70. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.91 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.64 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The Vita Coco Company Inc. (COCO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.39B and boasts a workforce of 269 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For The Vita Coco Company Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating The Vita Coco Company Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 22.20, with a change in price of +8.52. Similarly, The Vita Coco Company Inc. recorded 511,754 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +53.38%.

COCO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COCO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

COCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of The Vita Coco Company Inc. over the last 50 days is at 44.35%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 9.69%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.03% and 8.66%, respectively.

COCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 77.13%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 81.60%. The price of COCO leaped by -11.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.14%.