The Psychology of Quotient Technology Inc. Inc. (QUOT) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant gain of 10.50% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QUOT has fallen by 20.32%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.30%.

The current stock price for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is $3.79. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $3.80 after opening at $3.79. It dipped to a low of $3.77 before ultimately closing at $3.79.

Quotient Technology Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $4.25 on 02/08/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.68 on 09/06/22.

52-week price history of QUOT Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Quotient Technology Inc.’s current trading price is -10.82% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 125.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.68 and $4.25. The Communication Services sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 3.13 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 1.26 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 17.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 377.90M and boasts a workforce of 880 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Quotient Technology Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Quotient Technology Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.23, with a change in price of -0.14. Similarly, Quotient Technology Inc. recorded 983,186 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.56%.

QUOT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QUOT stands at 0.30. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.28.

QUOT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Quotient Technology Inc. over the last 50 days is at 88.67%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 79.14%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.71% and 81.67%, respectively.