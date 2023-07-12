The Future of FiscalNote Holdings Inc.: Analyzing NOTE

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) stock is currently valued at $3.78. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $3.815 after opening at $3.79. The stock briefly dropped to $3.67 before ultimately closing at $3.81.

In terms of market performance, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.30 on 08/22/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $1.31 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of NOTE Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -69.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 188.55%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.31 and $12.30. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 1.78 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 2.03 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

FiscalNote Holdings Inc. (NOTE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 80.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 507.64M and boasts a workforce of 720 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.36, with a change in price of +0.41. Similarly, FiscalNote Holdings Inc. recorded 2,293,450 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.08%.

Examining NOTE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTE stands at 1.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

NOTE Stock Stochastic Average

FiscalNote Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 87.62%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 78.62%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 88.21% and 91.73%, respectively.

NOTE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -40.28%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -38.44%. The price of NOTE increased 34.52% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.53%.