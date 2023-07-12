Society Pass Incorporated Inc. (SOPA) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -38.79% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -34.59%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SOPA has fallen by 2.54%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.67%.

The current stock price for Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) is $0.61. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.626 after opening at $0.6066. It dipped to a low of $0.521 before ultimately closing at $0.52.

Society Pass Incorporated’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $3.14 on 08/04/22, and the lowest price during that time was $0.47, recorded on 07/06/23.

52-week price history of SOPA Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Society Pass Incorporated’s current trading price is -80.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.49%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.47 and $3.14. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.14 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Society Pass Incorporated (SOPA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -38.79% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.24M.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Society Pass Incorporated

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Society Pass Incorporated as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8615, with a change in price of -0.4440. Similarly, Society Pass Incorporated recorded 146,702 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -42.29%.

SOPA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SOPA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SOPA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Society Pass Incorporated over the past 50 days is 19.94%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 87.34%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 47.09% and 26.34%, respectively, over the past 20 days.