SMG’s Stock Market Adventure: 49.02% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 49.02%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 30.19%. The price of SMG increased 12.44% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 12.11%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) stock is currently valued at $72.41. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $72.62 after opening at $68.90. The stock briefly dropped to $68.32 before ultimately closing at $65.42.

In terms of market performance, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $90.01 on 08/02/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $39.06 on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of SMG Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s current trading price is -19.55% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 85.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$39.06 and $90.01. The The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 1.32 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.74 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.35% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.90B and boasts a workforce of 2430 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 70.00, with a change in price of -6.73. Similarly, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company recorded 729,402 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.50%.

SMG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMG stands at 25.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 22.82.

SMG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 98.68%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 98.68%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.58% and 79.51%, respectively.