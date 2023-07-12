SDRL’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The metric has seen a significant gain of 32.81% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.22%. Over the past 30 days, the price of SDRL has fallen by 18.47%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.63%.

The current stock price for Seadrill Limited (SDRL) is $43.35. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $44.16 after opening at $42.57. It dipped to a low of $42.23 before ultimately closing at $41.80.

The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $45.48 on 02/01/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $22.00 on 09/29/22.

52-week price history of SDRL Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Seadrill Limited’s current trading price is -4.68% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 97.05%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $22.00 and $45.48. The shares of the Energy sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 3.96 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.62 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Seadrill Limited (SDRL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 11.73% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.46B and boasts a workforce of 2576 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Seadrill Limited

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Seadrill Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 38.17, with a change in price of +1.39. Similarly, Seadrill Limited recorded 523,735 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.31%.

SDRL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Seadrill Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 91.63%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 89.69%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.03% and 85.97%, respectively.