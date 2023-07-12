Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Qurate Retail Inc.’s current trading price is -73.29% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 68.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.67 and $4.23 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.14 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 9.7 million over the last three months.

The stock of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) is currently priced at $1.13. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $1.155 after opening at $1.08. The day’s lowest price was $1.07 before the stock closed at $1.08.

Qurate Retail Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $4.23 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $0.67 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 32.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 489.28M and boasts a workforce of 24600 employees.

Qurate Retail Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Qurate Retail Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.0745, with a change in price of -1.2500. Similarly, Qurate Retail Inc. recorded 9,354,187 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.52%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QRTEA stands at 12.78. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 12.22.

QRTEA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Qurate Retail Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 86.26%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 93.05%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 83.60% and 76.37%, respectively.

QRTEA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.67% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -38.25%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QRTEA has fallen by 10.78%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.80%.