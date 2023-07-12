OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. OPKO Health Inc.’s current trading price is -23.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 113.50%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.00 and $2.80. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 1.33 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.64 million over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) is $2.13. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.16 after opening at $2.09. The stock touched a low of $2.08 before closing at $2.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

OPKO Health Inc.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $2.80 on 07/13/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.00 on 02/24/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

OPKO Health Inc. (OPK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 47.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.67B and boasts a workforce of 4196 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.50, with a change in price of +0.92. Similarly, OPKO Health Inc. recorded 3,652,045 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +76.45%.

How OPK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OPK stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

OPK Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for OPKO Health Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 88.33%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 86.00%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 85.56% and 81.70%, respectively.

OPK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 70.80%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 72.18%. The price of OPK fallen by 36.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.67%.