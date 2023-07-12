Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s current trading price is -93.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $0.10 and $2.14. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.52 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 8.45 million observed over the last three months.

The current stock price for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) is $0.14. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $0.1366 after opening at $0.134. It dipped to a low of $0.133 before ultimately closing at $0.14.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $2.14 on 07/18/22, with the lowest value being $0.10 on 03/20/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.48% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 19.66M and boasts a workforce of 115 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.1348, with a change in price of +0.0049. Similarly, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. recorded 15,329,705 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.63%.

How NVOS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NVOS stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NVOS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. over the past 50 days is 22.63%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 37.28%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 30.36% and 28.35%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

NVOS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -30.38% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -24.53%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NVOS has fallen by 4.17%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.30%.