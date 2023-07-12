Navigating DOW Stock: Dow Inc. Journey

The present stock price for Dow Inc. (DOW) is $53.42. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $53.90 after an opening price of $53.50. The stock briefly fell to $53.37 before ending the session at $53.27.

Dow Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $60.88 on 02/07/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $42.91 on 10/13/22.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

52-week price history of DOW Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Dow Inc.’s current trading price is -12.25% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.49%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $42.91 and $60.88. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 3.47 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Dow Inc. (DOW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.28% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.55B and boasts a workforce of 37800 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Dow Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dow Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 19 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 53.69, with a change in price of -6.34. Similarly, Dow Inc. recorded 4,712,147 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.61%.

Examining DOW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOW stands at 0.76. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.73.

DOW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dow Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 77.32%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 84.96%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.67% and 71.67%, respectively.

DOW Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price gain of 6.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -2.91%. The price of DOW fallen by 1.21% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.67%.