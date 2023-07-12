Navigating BHP Stock: BHP Group Limited Journey

BHP Group Limited (BHP) currently has a stock price of $60.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $58.775 after opening at $58.11. The lowest recorded price for the day was $57.97 before it closed at $58.76.

The stock market performance of BHP Group Limited has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $71.52 on 01/26/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $46.92, recorded on 10/28/22.

52-week price history of BHP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. BHP Group Limited’s current trading price is -14.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.57%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $46.92 and $71.52. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 1.14 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.73 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

BHP Group Limited (BHP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.08B and boasts a workforce of 37908 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For BHP Group Limited

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating BHP Group Limited as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 3 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 60.14, with a change in price of -5.83. Similarly, BHP Group Limited recorded 2,900,807 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.73%.

BHP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BHP stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.30.

BHP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BHP Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 67.21%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.82%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 29.55% and 17.61%, respectively.

BHP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -2.02%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -7.35%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BHP has fallen by 1.90%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.32%.