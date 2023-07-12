Navigating BDRX Stock: Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc Journey

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) currently has a stock price of $6.03. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $9.74 after opening at $4.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $3.90 before it closed at $4.24.

The stock market performance of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $1664.00 on 09/14/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $3.51, recorded on 07/10/23.

52-week price history of BDRX Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s current trading price is -99.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.79%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.51 and $1664.00. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 4.46 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 87870.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -71.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.10M and boasts a workforce of 27 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 49.94, with a change in price of -182.77. Similarly, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc recorded 111,596 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -96.81%.

BDRX Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BDRX stands at 0.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.15.

BDRX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc over the last 50 days is at 14.57%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 40.45%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.66% and 12.12%, respectively.

BDRX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -98.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -97.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of BDRX has leaped by -4.71%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 15.08%.